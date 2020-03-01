The Oklahoma State men's golf team is part of a three-way tie for the lead after one round of the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
OSU's score of 6-under 278 at Cabo del Sol/Cobe Club Golf Course was matched by Arizona and Baylor. Arizona State (281) is in fourth place.
Freshman Brian Stark led the Cowboys with a 3-under 68, good for a tie for third place. Teammate Austin Eckroat, the tournament's defending medalist, is tied for eighth after a 2-under 69.
The second round is set for Monday.