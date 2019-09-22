The Oklahoma State men’s golf team shot a final-round Sunday to finish in a tie for 12th at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club.
The Cowboys finished at 37-over 877 and tied with California on the par-70, 7,219-yard layout. Georgia Tech and Baylor each finished at 846 to share first place.
Individually, Baylor’s Cooper Dossey finished at 4-under 206 to claim medalist honors. For OSU, Austin Eckroat led the way, finishing with a 77 to tie for 17th at 4-over 214.
The Cowboys return to action Sept. 29 at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Portland.