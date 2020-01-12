The No. 15 Oklahoma State men's tennis team began its spring season with a win at San Diego State on Sunday.
OSU's doubles team of Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky, ranked No. 1 in the country, won 6-2 over SDSU's Ignacio Martinez and Aaro Pollanen. Vocel and Kellovsky also won their singles matches, Vocel 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets and Kellovsky over Pollanen in a three-setter, 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-7.
The Cowboys play host to Lamar and Bryant in a doubleheader Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater.