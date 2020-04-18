Thomas Dziagwa, Cameron McGriff and Lindy Waters III combined to play nearly 380 games for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program.
The three senior captains lost teammates and coaches along the way, and the COVID-19 pandemic robbed them of a postseason in their final year. These three Cowboys have been through it all together, including an NCAA FBI investigation involving OSU, and now it’s time for them to continue their playing careers on different paths.
Waters, Dziagwa and McGriff have all taken a step toward becoming professional basketball players by signing with agencies. McGriff signed with Edge Sports, an agency based in Chicago, while Dziagwa signed with AltiSport, which is based in Europe.
“I think they’ve all settled on really good people specific to their needs and what they’re going to try to accomplish,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I think they’re all going to do well.”
Dziagwa’s father, Don, has a friend from Slovenia who is the international director of scouting for the Portland Trailblazers. He reached out to sports agent Obrad Simic and advised him that Dziagwa was somebody he might want to look into. Dziagwa was contacted by a few other agencies based in the U.S. but he decided to sign with Simic.
“My buddy, we kind of went a lot on his advice,” Don said. “He said ‘if Obrad and AltiSport offers you a chance to sign, take it.’ He said that’s the best agency, he’s the best agent in Europe.”
The Dziagwas interactions with Simic, coupled with his high recommendation, helped them land on AltiSport as an agency.
“I was very pleased,” Dziagwa said. “I’m one step closer to my ultimate goal of officially signing with a club. Getting an agent is a pretty big deal and a pretty big step that needs to be done. Once I signed with someone that I was very happy to be with and I trust 100%, it took a lot of questions away from what was going to happen.”
McGriff also had multiple agencies reach out to him. He said the process of picking an agency is similar to picking a college. With the season ending the way it did, McGriff gave himself about a week to process the ending of his college career before starting his process of picking an agency.
He eventually landed on Edge Sports.
“They have respectable clientele,” McGriff said. “I felt like that was the best fit for me as far as an agency that was going to make me a priority for them as well as giving me a good family atmosphere that is hard to find.”
Taking the first step toward a professional playing career is already unchartered territory for these three, but adding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic makes things even more complicated. Players aren’t traveling overseas during this time and there are still so many unknowns surrounding the NBA season and the NBA draft.
McGriff confessed that he has a few nervous jitters about jumping into his professional career.
“I don’t know about the others but for me, the NBA being in the situation it’s in right now I feel like that process is really affected right now,” McGriff said. “I don’t really know where I will choose to play, whether it is overseas or it’s here in the states in the NBA or the G-League. I just really don’t know what my future holds for me.”
Wherever Waters, Dziagwa and McGriff end up playing it most likely won’t be with each other. The teams they join will be the first time since high school they aren’t sharing the same locker room.
“It will definitely be weird not having them next to me playing basketball,” McGriff said. “But besides that, I’m just proud of the guys. They’re definitely family and the Oklahoma State community.”
Dziagwa gives credit to Oklahoma State helping each of them reach this point in their careers.
“What Cam, Lindy and I have gone through in our four years and the people that have helped us along the way to reach this pivotal moment in our careers is huge,” Dziagwa said. “Coming into Oklahoma State as young men and leaving a little bit more mature, and older and wiser just shows what you can really accomplish when you go to Oklahoma State.”