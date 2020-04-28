STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State’s men’s tennis team of doubles tandem of Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky was named Tuesday to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division I Men’s All-America Team.
The junior duo was the top-ranked doubles squad in the March 3 edition of the Oracle/ITA Division I Men’s Rankings and was one of 10 doubles teams to achieve All-America status.
Kellovsky, a native of Havirov, Czech Republic, and Vocel, from Prague, Czech Republic, helped the Cowboys to a 9-3 mark this season and a No. 16 ranking on March 10.