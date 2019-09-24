Oklahoma State soccer player Grace Yochum was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Yochum led the Big 12 with three goals last weekend as she helped OSU end nonconference play undefeated at 7-0-2.
The sophomore midfielder scored two goals Thursday in a 3-0 win over Kennesaw State, her second multi-goal game of the season. Yochum also scored OSU's second goal in a 2-2 tie against SMU on Sunday.
Yochum is the third Cowgirl to earn a weekly award from the conference in 2019, joining Olyvia Dowell (Big 12 Freshman of the Week, Aug. 27) and Kim Rodriguez (Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Sept. 10).