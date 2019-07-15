Oklahoma State Cowboys
Coach (seasons): Mike Gundy (15th season)
2018 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: Fifth
QUOTABLE
"Overall, just get a better record than we had last year," Tylan Wallace said. "I feel that's the main thing we're really concerned about."
NOTEBOOK
“Tylan Wallace can not only be good, he can be great"
These are the words spoken by OSU defensive back A.J. Green when he was asked about Wallace’s potential. Wallace was a Biletnikoff Award finalist last year and he has a good chance of making it back on that list this season.
“He comes to work. He doesn’t take a day off in the weight room,” Green said during the breakout session. "He does everything with Rob Glass on the field in practice. Tylan Wallace is just a workhorse. He doesn’t say much he just works.”
Wallace said he tries not to think too much about it, but winning the Biletnikoff Award is an individual goal of his.
Gundy to start paying closer attention to the little things
Gundy spoke a lot about how he is going to be looking for more discipline from his team, specifically the defense. The OSU defense committed a plethora of costly penalties last year and Gundy said the penalties probably cost the Cowboys two games last season.
Gundy said there were some things he let go in practices that he is going to pay closer attention to this season, so it doesn’t cost them on game day.
“I used the illustration of raising a third child,” Gundy said. “You kind of see stuff as oh, it’s not that big a deal. And if you don’t stay on it, then it gets a little worse. That really would be the best picture I could draw for you. It’s not major things. I think it’s just an accumulation of little things I and I need to do a better job of that this year.”
What can OSU's defense do in Knowles' second year?
The overwhelming majority of Big 12 Media Days questions directed at Gundy were related to his quarterback situation and offense, but there was discussion of the coach’s expectation for his 2019 defense. Jim Knowles is preparing for his second season as OSU’s defensive coordinator.
Last season, the Cowboys were 97th nationally in points allowed (32.5 per game) and 112th in total defense.
“Our system is going to stay the same,” Gundy reported. “Hopefully, we can play it better. We need to be a more disciplined defensive football team.
“I think Coach Knowles’ second year will give him a better feel for this league. It’s different in our conference — the willingness of head coaches and offensive coordinators (to try) to score on every play, and I think Coach Knowles understands that maybe more so than last year.”
Players are comfortable with both quarterbacks
The quarterback battle is ongoing with graduate transfer Dru Brown and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders. The starter hasn’t been announced but both Wallace and center Johnny Wilson said they are comfortable with either quarterback leading the team.
“Sanders is a raw talent kind of guy,” Wallace said. “I feel like Sanders, he can kind of just go anywhere and really play any kind of position. Dru, he knows football. He understands what he’s doing back there and I feel like that’s just with his maturity. He knows how to study film and he knows what to look at when he’s studying film.”
Cowboys to watch
Freshman cornerback Thomas Harper, the younger brother of Cowboy junior linebacker Devin Harper, is said to have followed an outstanding spring-practice period with a strong performance in summer conditioning drills. As a rookie, Thomas Harper is expected to rotate at one of the corner positions.
Another defensive Cowboy to watch is Samuela Tuihalamaka, a 295-pound redshirt freshman from the Los Angeles area. Of all OSU position groups, the defensive line is in the process of the most extensive rebuild. Tuihalamaka is said to have been surprisingly impressive this summer.
Presley commits
On Monday afternoon, as Gundy took questions from reporters at AT&T Stadium, the program got a verbal commitment from 5-foot-8, 160-pound Brennan Presley of Bixby.
For the Spartans, Presley is a running back, a receiver, a cornerback and a return specialist. Oklahoma State recruited him as a slot receiver. Announcing his decision on Twitter, he became OSU’s 13th 2020 commitment and its sixth from Oklahoma.
“Growing up in Oklahoma, it is either OU or OSU,” Presley told GoPokes.com. “For me, it's always been OSU.
“Once I got to see I — the environment, the coaches (and) everything — it was what I wanted it to be.”
Presley chose Oklahoma State after having received scholarship offers also from Arkansas State, Army, Memphis, North Texas, Temple and North Texas. Verbal commitments are not binding. Recruits may sign national letters of intent in December.
2019 Schedule
Aug. 30: at Oregon State (FS1);9:30 p.m.
Sept. 7: McNeese State (ESPN+);6 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Tulsa (TBA);2:30 p.m.
Sept 21: at Texas;TBA
Sept. 28: Kansas State;TBA
Oct. 5: at Texas Tech;TBA
Oct. 19: Baylor;TBA
Oct. 26: at Iowa State;TBA
Nov. 2: TCU;TBA
Nov. 16: Kansas;TBA
Nov. 23: at West Virginia;TBA
Nov. 30: Oklahoma;TBA