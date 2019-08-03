Brown adds depth to RB
Headlining the Oklahoma State running back position is sophomore Chuba Hubbard, who averaged 106.3 yards rushing in the four games in which starter Justice Hill was sidelined. Behind Hubbard is LD Brown, a junior who is among the fastest players on the team and has averaged 6.3 yards per carry in his career.
“LD has done really well,” coach Mike Gundy said Saturday. “He has come a long way. He’s a really good example of years of maturity. If those guys stay healthy through camp, they’ll be a good package.”
Also at the position are junior-college transfer Dezmon Jackson, redshirt freshman Jahmyl Jeter and incoming freshman Deondrick Glass.
“I’m comfortable with all those guys carrying the ball,” Gundy said. “Behind Chuba, right now we don’t know (what to expect), but those guys we have behind him, at this point I’m comfortable.”
Rule change concerns Gundy
Big 12 referee Mike Defee attended practice and talked to the team, and he also spoke to OSU’s Extreme Camp participants. Defee reported a new FBS rule: After a third targeting infraction, a player is suspended for the rest of that game and the following game.
“I’m concerned about it and we’re trying to coach it right now to avoid it,” Gundy said. “Maybe I’m overreacting, but I know that after playing in the bowl game and having a couple players ejected makes me really nervous.”
Veteran cornerbacks performing well
Senior A.J. Green and junior Rodarius Williams are both returning as third-year starters at cornerback for the OSU defense. Gundy expressed how hard it is for cornerbacks to cover receivers man-to-man, but said his two veteran cornerbacks are putting their experience to good use.
“You take a really good corner and a really (good) wideout and they go head-to-head, one-on-one, this wideout ought to win 7-3,” Gundy said. “I see our guys in the last few days in proximity more and in their coverages better than they have in the last few years, and (it’s) because of experience, I guess.”
Large turnout for fan day
An estimated 4,000 people attended fan day at Gallagher-Iba Arena. All of the football and women’s soccer players signed autographs for fans.