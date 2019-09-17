OSU keeps focus ahead of big game at Texas
Oklahoma State at Texas is a game that fans on both sides have had circled on their calendars since before fall camp started.
The Cowboys have won the past six games in Austin and the No. 12-ranked Longhorns haven’t beaten OSU since 2014. OSU has had its way at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium recently.
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is the eighth-largest college football stadium in the country and the largest in the Big 12 Conference with a capacity of 100,119.
“They have a beautiful stadium,” said Cowboys cornerback A.J. Green, a senior from DeSoto, Texas, who is one game away from a career sweep against the Longhorns. “It’s nice and big. This is one of those stadiums when you walk into you’re like, ‘Wow.’ You can feel it here. You can feel the energy and everything, even though we’re playing away.”
Green remembers having jitters his first time playing at Texas but said he settled down early in the second quarter. Veteran safeties Tre Flowers and Ramon Richards helped him keep focus. Green will try to do the same for the younger guys Saturday.
“I just try to tell them don’t get lost in the moment,” Green said after practice Tuesday. “There are going to be a lot of people. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be crazy. But this is just football, the game you’ve been playing since you were younger, so just go out there and ball.”
Redshirt freshman Tyler Lacy will be playing in his first game at Texas. Lacy, who was OSU’s Week 3 defensive MVP, said he could sense the urgency in practice with conference play starting.
Lacy had six tackles, a half-sack and two quarterback hurries in the 40-21 win Satuday at Tulsa. The defense shut out the Golden Hurricane in the second half and Lacy said the Cowboys also are going to need the defense to play well against Texas.
“Defense has to be amazing because we have to keep Sam Ehlinger contained and then we just have to stop Texas’ weapons they have on the edges,” he saId.
Cowboys show respect to Texas quarterback
Ehlinger is in his third year with the Longhorns and Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said the biggest difference between this year and the previous two years is that Ehlinger looks more comfortable.
Ehlinger improved his completion percentage from 57.5% in his first year to 64.7% as a sophomore. His completion percentage this season is 73.2% after three games. He has completed 82-of-112 pass attempts for 956 yards and 11 touchdowns without any interceptions.
“He’s playing well,” Gundy said Monday. “He’s throwing the ball really accurate. That’s what I see up to this point, compared to a year ago when he was still relatively a young quarterback.”
Green has been an OSU starting cornerback in each of Ehlinger’s past two games against the Cowboys. He said he has also seen Ehlinger’s play evolve this year. Green is undefeated against the No. 12-ranked Longhorns.
“He’s definitely progressed over the years,” Green said. “Just with the touch of the ball, ball placement and decision-making. He’s a good player, but we’re going to go out there and compete and give him our best.”