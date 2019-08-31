Gundy says Cowboys look more disciplined
The word “discipline” has been ingrained into the minds of everybody surrounding the Oklahoma State program over the summer. The Cowboys ranked 115th nationally, averaging 70.5 penalty yards per game and ninth in the Big 12 Conference last season.
Gundy said he was pleased with the way his team looked in Friday’s season-opening 52-36 win at Oregon State.
“We’re better, much better,” Gundy said. “I watched us, we were a much more disciplined team.”
The Cowboys had six penalties for 55 yards, but two of those were after Gundy pulled his starters on defense. The Cowboys were flagged for a 15-yard pass interference and a five-yard offsides call.
“Other than that, we had four penalties for (35) yards,” Gundy said. “We’re good. We’ve got a long ways to go but we’re better from a discipline standpoint. … I’m not saying that we’ve arrived. I’m just saying we’re better.”
Gleeson coaches his first game with OSU
Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson just finished his first game coaching in the Big 12 Conference. His offense racked up 555 total yards and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders didn’t disappoint with his performance.
Running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 221 yards with an 8.5 yards per carry average on 26 attempts. Receiver Tylan Wallace looked like the same Wallace from last year after scoring two touchdowns on five catches for 92 yards.
The Cowboys may have a new coach leading the offense, but Friday was business as usual for Oklahoma State after putting 52 points on the scoreboard.
“I thought it was good,” Gundy said of the offense. “I didn’t notice anything different. … As of the flow of our offense in the way we play, I thought it worked out.”
Has Sanders ended the quarterback battle?
Gundy said after Friday’s win that the coaching staff had decided a few days before the game to go with Sanders as the starter.
Sanders threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing. He also ran for 109 yards to account for 312 of the Cowboys’ 555 total yards on offense. Gundy had no choice but to keep Sanders in while playing that well.
Graduate transfer Dru Brown came in the game with 1:19 remaining to run the clock out with two handoffs.
“I felt bad toward the end that Dru didn’t get in,” Gundy said. “Spencer was playing so good we couldn’t take him out. But he has done very well and he’s going to get on the field.”
Brown threw for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns in his two years at Hawaii. Oregon State’s defense isn’t a brick wall, so fans could easily have been talking about how well Brown played if it were him who got to start first.
Sanders showed a lot of promise in his first game, but he will have to string together a few solid games before shutting the door completely on Brown.