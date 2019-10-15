Gundy wants receiver McCray to get the ball more
One positive takeaway from the 45-35 loss Oct. 5 at Texas Tech for Oklahoma State was receiver Jordan McCray’s 73-yard touchdown reception.
McCray had a career-high 82 yards on two catches against the Red Raiders. McCray only had one catch for 10 yards in the previous three games and nine catches for 142 yards for the season. McCray could help take some defensive pressure off OSU’s top receiver, Tylan Wallace, if he can become a consistent threat moving forward.
“When you see guys like that make plays, I guess that really don’t get too many opportunities to make plays like that, you’ve got to somewhat respect it knowing that he’s a potential threat,” Wallace said about McCray. “So I feel like that’s another thing that the defense has to worry about.”
OSU coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys need to get McCray the ball more. Getting the ball to the other guys like McCray is part of the evolution of OSU’s system that the coaching staff has to get instilled in the quarterbacks, Gundy said.
“The way that people are cheating over to Tylan, you either run the ball or get the ball to the other side,” Gundy said. “And then you use your slots, so those are your options. It’s really a simple game. We’re not doing a good enough job of that.”
CB Green previews Baylor
Senior cornerback A.J. Green is about to compete in his last homecoming game as the Cowboys host No. 18 Baylor on Saturday.
Green, who hasn’t lost a homecoming game in his college career, said the team has been fired up since coming back from its off week. The DeSoto, Texas, native gets to play his final homecoming game against a few familiar faces.
“This game means a lot to me,” Green said. “Knowing I’ve got a couple of people I know on the Baylor team, just being in Texas, and then coming down here. Hopefully, we get the win.”
Baylor (6-0) is coming off a double-overtime victory against Texas Tech, which had defeated the Cowboys a week earlier. The Bears are trying to stay undefeated and match last year’s win total of seven with a win.
“They have a pretty good quarterback,” Green said about Baylor. “They have a pretty good running back and they have two really good receivers on the outside. It’s going to be a good challenge.”
Hubbard stays humble
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard is the leading rusher in the nation with 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns.
There aren’t many running backs in the country who can do what he does, which could cause him to think he’s got it all figured out. However, Hubbard continues to stay level-headed. When asked whom he makes sure to pay attention to when critiquing his game, his response Tuesday was that you can learn anything from anyone.
“If it was a 5-year-old kid and he said my pass blocking was bad, obviously my pass blocking needs some help,” Hubbard said. “I’m someone that can’t be someone that’s like, ‘Oh, I’m too good to take something from someone.’
“That’s something that I hold myself to. I’ll try and learn anything from anyone. That’s a big thing for our team. You can’t get offended if someone tells you you’re not doing something right.”