Big-game wins
While Oklahoma State has struggled to beat unranked opponents over the last couple of seasons, the Cowboys remain consistently successful against nationally ranked teams.
With Saturday’s 34-27 triumph over No. 23 Iowa State, the Cowboys have prevailed in eight of their past 11 games when matched with teams in the Associated Press poll.
Mike Gundy-coached Cowboy teams now are 9-3 against Iowa State.
Having spoiled the Cyclones’ homecoming weekend, Oklahoma State ended a six-game road losing streak in Big 12 play.
Bundage expected to miss rest of season
On his Oklahoma State website bio, Calvin Bundage was described during the preseason as “an explosive talent . . . who figures to be a leader in 2019.”
Instead, he has been at the center of an ongoing mystery: “Why isn’t Bundage playing?”
A senior linebacker/edge rusher from Edmond Santa Fe, Bundage is believed to have been bothered since the preseason by a back issue. The nature of the injury has not been disclosed by OSU coach Mike Gundy.
A veteran of 20 starts, Bundage has not played in any game this season or traveled with the Cowboys for any road games, including Saturday’s OSU-Iowa State Big 12 contest at Jack Trice Stadium.
Sources close to the program indicate Bundage will miss the entire 2019 season, but is expected to remain a program member and play in 2020.
In effect, the 2019 season becomes an unplanned redshirt season for Bundage, who next season would be a fifth-year senior.
Bundage was a highly regarded member of Oklahoma State’s 2016 recruiting class. He close OSU over Oklahoma, Arizona State and Oregon.
Sanders yardage
With 249 yards Saturday, Spencer Sanders has become OSU’s all-time leader in passing yards by a freshman. The redshirt freshman from Denton, Texas, has an eight-game total of 1,739 yards.
The previous record of 1,628 freshman yards was set by Donovan Woods on 2004.
Record broken
With six pass break-ups Saturday, Cowboy safety Kolby Harvell-Peel set a single-game program record. The previous record of five was set in 2003 by Darrent Williams against Texas Tech.
Harvell-Peel had five of his six break-ups by halftime. During an afternoon of significant coverage plays by OSU defenders, cornerback A.J. Green knocked down a Brock Purdy third-down pass intended for La’Michael Pettway in the end zone. That play occurred during the final minute of the first half. Iowa State had to settle for a field goal, and the Cowboys took a 21-13 advantage to the halftime locker room.
Hubbard and Wallace
Against Iowa State, Cowboy stars Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace had typical performances in that each was beyond the 100-yard mark and each scored on a big play.
Hubbard scored on a 65-yard run and finished with 116 yards on 22 carries. The nation’s leading rusher now has a season total of 1,381 yards.
Wallace jolted the Cyclones with a 71-yard, first-quarter touchdown. He finished with eight receptions for 131 yards. Wallace now is one of only five Cowboy receivers to have recorded as many as 11 receiving performances of at least 100 yards.