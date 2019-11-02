Cowboys win back-to-back conference games for the first time in two years
Oklahoma State's 34-27 win against TCU marks the first time in two years the Cowboys have won back-to-back Big 12 Conference games. OSU beat Iowa State 34-27 last week. OSU won four straight Big 12 Conference games in 2017 with a 13-10 overtime win at Texas and a 50-39 win at West Virginia being the final two back-to-back conference wins during that stretch.
OSU clinches bowl eligibility
OSU won its sixth game of the season to become bowl eligible for the 14th consecutive year. OSU coach Mike Gundy, who is in his 15th season, went 4-7 in his first year as head coach and missed the postseason. He's qualified for a bowl game every year after that season and hasn't won less than seven games since his first year on the job.
Hubbard has fourth-longest rush in OSU history
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard was having a quiet day until he burst for a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The 92-yard run tied for the fourth-longest rush in Cowboy history. Justice Hill also had a 92-yard carry against Missouri State last season. Hubbard’s previous longest run was 84 yards against Kansas State earlier this season.
Before the long sprint Saturday, Hubbard had 35 rushing yards, averaging 3.9 a carry. The 92 yards instantly jumped his average to 12.7 yards a carry.
Matt Ammendola's streak of consecutive field goals ends at 16
OSU kicker Matt Ammendola had 15 consecutive made field goals before Saturday. His 26-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter pushed that streak to 16. His 47-yard field goal that missed in the third quarter ended the streak. He scored on a 43-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to finish the game 2-of-3 on field goal attempts.