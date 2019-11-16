Sanders exits game with injury
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left Saturday’s game against Kansas in the third quarter with an apparent thumb injury on his throwing hand. Sanders taped the hand early in the game, but after not missing any time and appearing fine, he later exited after showing attention to it after a third-down play.
Dru Brown came in at quarterback for OSU and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Stoner on his first drive.
Special teams struggles
Special teams weren’t so special for OSU on Saturday.
Matt Ammendola missed three field-goal attempts from 45, 48 and 26 yards. His only make was from 44-yards late in the second quarter.
Punter Tom Hutton also struggled, averaging 30.4 yards a punt on five attempts in the game. His low was a 25-yard punt in the first quarter that gave KU the ball on OSU’s 33-yard line.
New uniforms
OSU debuted new uniforms in honor of Veterans Day, which was Monday.
The black-gray-black combo featured several details to commemorate Veterans Day. The official military base crest of the Cowboy Battalion was on the right sleeve, while the left sleeve featured the American flag. Instead of last names across players’ backs, there was “Cowboy Battalion.”
The Folds of Honor logo was also on the left chest, as game-worn uniforms will be auctioned off to benefit the Owasso-based organization which provides scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.
Streaks extended
The Cowboys victory over KU extended a pair of winning streaks Saturday.
The win clinched OSU’s 14th-straight winning season, extending what was already the longest run in program history. Saturday was also the Cowboys’ 10th consecutive win over KU, which is now the longest active streak of its kind for OSU. The longest winning streak against an opponent in school history was 11 against Kansas State from 1947-62.
Sanders’ attempted hurdle
Sanders attempted a hurdle in the first quarter, and although his feet got off the ground, he didn’t get quite high enough.
Sanders’ legs wrapped around the chest of cornerback Kyle Mayberry, who made the tackle. Mayberry, a redshirt-junior, graduated from Booker T. Washington.