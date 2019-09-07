OSU sells out home opener
Oklahoma State’s season-opening offensive performance seemed to encourage and excite the Cowboys fan base, as the university’s ticket operation reacted to a heavier flow of sales traffic last week.
By the end of next week, OSU should have exceeded its 2018 total of 45,759 season tickets sold. On two occasions, OSU exceeded the 50,000 mark in sales: in 2017, with 50,732; and in 2013, with 50,223.
“What happened (at Oregon State) certainly should help,” athletic director Mike Holder said.
On Saturday, a Boone Pickens Stadium sellout crowd of 55,500 watched Oklahoma State defeat FCS opponent McNeese State in the first of the Cowboys’ six home dates.
Remaining on the home schedule are Kansas State (Sept. 28), Baylor (Oct. 19 for homecoming), TCU (Nov. 2), Kansas (Nov. 16) and Oklahoma (Nov. 30).
Since 2008, as an aspect of OSU’s football season-ticket policy, one home game each season is designated as the premium game on the schedule. For that game, single-game tickets are not sold. Admittance is reserved only for those who are holding season tickets.
On the 2019 schedule, Bedlam is the premium game.
From their Stillwater home, Holder and his wife, Robbie, watched the Oklahoma State-Oregon State telecast.
“It was exciting football,” Holder said. “Boone Pickens Stadium is going to be a happening place this fall.
“We’re going to sell more tickets — starting (now), continuing through the rest of this season and into the 2020 season. We just made up our mind — we’re going to fill this thing up. We’re counting on coach (Mike) Gundy. We’re going to win a lot of games.”
Linebacker unit continues to play well
Oklahoma State is still without one its best defensive playmakers in Calvin Bundage, but the linebacking crew continues to hold its own. Moving Malcolm Rodriguez from safety to linebacker has worked out well for OSU.
Rodriguez recorded nine tackles at Oregon State and was named the Cowboys’ defensive MVP of the week. He followed that performance by leading OSU with 11 tackles Saturday against McNeese State. He was one tackle shy of his career high of 12 set in 2018 against Oklahoma.
Amen Ogbongbemiga, who led OSU with 10 tackles last week, was the second-leading tackler with seven.
Hubbard gets limited carries
After rushing for a career-high 221 yards on 26 carries at Oregon State, running back Chuba Hubbard only rushed the ball eight times for 44 yards against McNeese. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was the leading rusher with 51 yards on 12 attempts. Redshirt freshman Jahmyl Jeter rushed for 34 yards on 11 attempts.
A hot day in Stillwater
This year’s home opener beat last season’s temperature at kickoff of 94 degrees against Missouri State. It was 95 degrees Saturday. That was the hottest home opener for OSU since the 2012 opener against Savannah State when it was 100 degrees.