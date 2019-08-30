Young guys show promise on the defensive line
The Beavers brought an offensive line that had a combined 92 starts while the Oklahoma State defensive line combined for zero starts. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Cowboys’ defensive front, but a couple of young guys made some solid plays on the line.
Redshirt freshman Tyler Lacy and freshman Trace Ford gave Oklahoma State fans a reason to be optimistic about this new group at defensive line. A couple of key pass breakups by Lacy and Ford helped the defense settle in to slow down the Oregon State offense in the first half.
Cowboys defense settles in after first two drives
Neither defense could stop the other team from scoring in the first few drives. The first four drives of the game included one touchdown and one field goal for each team.
The first punt didn’t come until the Beavers punted with 12:15 left in the second quarter after a three-and-out. The Cowboys forced a second consecutive three-and-out on the next drive.
The OSU defense slowed down the Beavers’ offense, allowing the Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points on the way to a 31-16 halftime lead.
Tylan
Wallace picks up where he left off
Tylan Wallace entered the season with high expectations after being one of three Biletnikoff Award finalists last season. It only took him about a quarter and a half into this season to connect with Spencer Sanders for his first touchdown of the year. His three receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the first half helped Sanders create a solid showing in his first half of college football.
Cowboys make habit out of scoring on opening drive
Getting points on the board early is always a good way to start a football game. The Cowboys have scored on the opening drive in eight of their past 10 games after running back Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run to open the game.
Another 100-yard rushing game for the Cowboys
Oklahoma State came into Friday having had a 100-yard rusher in 17 of its past 27 games. Hubbard extended that streak by rushing for well over 100 yards by halftime. He had 132 yards in just the first two quarters.
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson got a lot of attention before the game, but Hubbard showed why he was also placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Oklahoma State and Oregon State meet for the first time
The Cowboys came into Friday with a 33-37-1 all-time record against the Pac-12 Conference but had never faced the Beavers. It was also coach Mike Gundy’s 13th career game coaching against the Pac-12. He was 9-3 against the conference before Friday.