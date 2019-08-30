CORVALLIS, Oregon — A summer’s worth of speculation on who would be Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback was put to rest when it was reported redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders was the Cowboys starter hours before kickoff at Oregon State on Friday.
Coach Mike Gundy flirted with the conversation of playing both Sanders and Hawaii graduate Dru Brown during training camp, but Brown didn't see the field until 1:19 left in the 52-36 win over Oregon State.
Sanders gave Gundy no reason to pull him out after throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing in his first college game. He also racked up 109 yards on the ground in the Cowboys first ever meeting with Oregon State. Oklahoma State finished with 555 yards on offense.
Sanders was the first starting quarterback since the 2012 season to start for the Cowboys without having thrown a pass in an Oklahoma State uniform.
Sanders only threw one pass on the opening drive. The Cowboys relied on their veteran running back Chuba Hubbard, who ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on the first series. Hubbard rushed for a career-high 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Sanders settled in during the third drive when he completed 3-of-4 his four passes for 51 yards to help set up an LD Brown 5-yard touchdown run.
Sanders’ first touchdown pass of his college career was a screen pass to Tylan Wallace that went for 36 yards on his fourth series, putting the Cowboys up 24-10 with 6:45 left in the first half.
Sanders connected with Wallace on a 21-yard touchdown pass four minutes and 43 seconds later to score Oklahoma State’s 24th unanswered point on the way to helping the Cowboys to a 31-16 lead by halftime. Oklahoma State scored on all five of its first-half drives — excluding the final play with three seconds left when Sanders took a knee after the Beavers scored right before the half.
Friday’s win gives the Cowboys their sixth consecutive victory in a season opener. They haven’t lost an opener since losing 37-31 to Florida State to start the 2014 season.
The Beavers scored on the game’s opening drive with a 29-yard pass from Jake Luton to Isaiah Hodgins. Both teams went back and forth with a touchdown and field goal in each of the team’s first two drives. The Cowboys defense forced a couple of three-and-outs while Sanders continued to lead the offense to create distance.
The Beavers defense couldn’t stop Oklahoma State from scoring, and Hubbard’s production on the ground made it that much easier for Sanders to command the offense. Sanders opened the second half by completing three passes and broke for a 21-yard rush to help set up Hubbard’s second touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Similar to the start of the first half, Oregon State tried to keep pace by responding with a 73-yard drive that ended in Luton’s third touchdown pass on a 9-yard Hodgins reception. Plays like Hubbard’s 53-yard touchdown run with 7:54 left in the third made it hard for Oregon State to keep up with the usual high-scoring Cowboys.
It’s hard to close on a deficit if the defense can’t make a stop, and Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace wasn’t making it easy on the Beavers.
Wallace caught five balls for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders did a solid job spreading the ball. Wallace, Landon Wolf and Dillon Stoner all finished with at least four catches.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga led the defense with 10 tackles and the Cowboys only sack. Malcolm Rodriguez had a solid game in his new role at linebacker, totaling nine tackles.
Luton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while the Cowboys defense kept running back Jermar Jefferson under his 115-yard average. He finished with 87 yards on 16 attempts. Hodgins finished with nine receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.