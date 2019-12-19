Bedlam Baseball (copy)

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will play at ONEOK Field on March 31.

There will be Bedlam baseball this season in Tulsa after all.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will play at ONEOK Field on March 31, 2020, as a non-conference game, the University of Oklahoma announced Thursday while releasing its non-league schedule for the upcoming season.

The non-conference game was originally going to be played in Norman.

It was announced a little more than a week ago that a Bedlam regular-season game would not be played in Tulsa in 2020, snapping a 29-year streak of games scheduled in Tulsa. 

The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State baseball series had been a popular spring attraction for the city of Tulsa. Since the opening of ONEOK Field in 2010, Bedlam has averaged 8,310 fans per game.

The 2020 Bedlam series begins with an April 17 game in Norman and April 18-19 games at OSU’s O’Brate Stadium, a $60 million facility that will open this season.

The Bedlam baseball weekend will be the same time as the 14th annual Remember the Ten Run and the Big 12 Tennis Championships in Stillwater. 

