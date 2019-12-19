Bedlam Baseball (copy)

The joy in Mike Melega’s voice was easily recognizable on Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma had just released its 2020 baseball schedule which includes a March 31 nonconference game against Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field.

It was announced a little more than a week ago that a Bedlam regular-season game would not be played in Tulsa in 2020, snapping a 29-year streak of games scheduled in Tulsa.

“Of course we were very excited about it. It didn’t take much to figure out. We were all able to make it work,” said Mike Melega, the Tulsa Drillers’ general manager. “We’re pumped about it. We’re excited. There will be Bedlam baseball in Tulsa after all.”

OU’s schedule also includes an Oklahoma City Bricktown Ballpark game against Arkansas on March 17.

Oklahoma and the Drillers had been in discussions about this possibility for the past month, but plans were finalized this week.

“The schools and the Drillers have a wonderful relationship,” Melega said. “We love working with the schools and I think they feel like they get a red-carpet treatment when they come to play here in Tulsa. I know the alumni bases are going to be excited after that news from last week. It will be very well-received.

“Obviously it makes us feel good when OU realizes that there might be a chance they’re not coming to play in Tulsa that they looked for creative ways to make it happen. So far as we’re concerned, this is the best way to make it happen — to play Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field.”

The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State baseball series has been a popular spring attraction for the city of Tulsa. Since the opening of ONEOK Field in 2010, Bedlam has averaged 8,310 fans per game.

The 2020 Big 12 series between the Bedlam schools begins with an April 17 game in Norman and April 18-19 games at OSU’s O’Brate Stadium, a $60 million facility that will open this season.

The Drillers are putting together a plan to sell tickets. Melega said the Drillers will reach out to season ticket holders and plan holders to give them the first opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. It’s anticipated those tickets will be on sale in late February or early March.

