The joy in Mike Melega’s voice was easily recognizable on Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma had just released its 2020 baseball schedule which includes a March 31 nonconference game against Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field.
“Of course we were very excited about it. It didn’t take much to figure out. We were all able to make it work,” said Mike Melega, the Tulsa Drillers’ general manager. “We’re pumped about it. We’re excited. There will be Bedlam baseball in Tulsa after all.”
OU’s schedule also includes an Oklahoma City Bricktown Ballpark game against Arkansas on March 17.
Oklahoma and the Drillers had been in discussions about this possibility for the past month, but plans were finalized this week.
“The schools and the Drillers have a wonderful relationship,” Melega said. “We love working with the schools and I think they feel like they get a red-carpet treatment when they come to play here in Tulsa. I know the alumni bases are going to be excited after that news from last week. It will be very well-received.
“Obviously it makes us feel good when OU realizes that there might be a chance they’re not coming to play in Tulsa that they looked for creative ways to make it happen. So far as we’re concerned, this is the best way to make it happen — to play Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field.”
The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State baseball series has been a popular spring attraction for the city of Tulsa. Since the opening of ONEOK Field in 2010, Bedlam has averaged 8,310 fans per game.
The 2020 Big 12 series between the Bedlam schools begins with an April 17 game in Norman and April 18-19 games at OSU’s O’Brate Stadium, a $60 million facility that will open this season.
The Drillers are putting together a plan to sell tickets. Melega said the Drillers will reach out to season ticket holders and plan holders to give them the first opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. It’s anticipated those tickets will be on sale in late February or early March.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Andrew Navigato (4) celebrates his homerun with teammates for a back to back to back in the first inning during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Christian Funk (right) celebrates the first of his two home runs against Oklahoma with teammates on Friday night at ONEOK Field. OSU defeated OU 5-1, extending its winning streak over the Sooners to nine games. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Andrew Navigato (4) throws a runner out at first base during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Andrew Navigato (middle) celebrates his home run against Oklahoma on Friday at ONEOK Field. The Cowboys mashed three straight homers in the first inning. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt interacts with fans during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Skip Johnson during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Since Josh Holliday became OSU’s baseball coach, the Cowboys have an NCAA Tournament record of 15-12.
Joel Hupp of Stillwater prepares food while tailgating during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Brandon Zaragoza (4) turns a double play at second base during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Tailgating during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Christian Funk (2) celebrates his second homer of the game with teammates during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Hueston Morrill (1) gets the force out at second base during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Christian Funk celebrates his second homer of the game Friday against Oklahoma at ONEOK Field. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Colin Simpson celebrates after his home run against Oklahoma at ONEOK Field on Friday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Tailgating during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Andrew Navigato celebrates his first-inning home run against Oklahoma on Friday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Conor McKenna (5) turns a double play during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Andrew Navigato (4) celebrates his homerun with teammates for a back to back to back in the first inning during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt interacts with fans during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Nathan Wiles (35) delivers a pitch during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
After having been champions of the Big 12 baseball tournament, Jensen Elliott and the OSU Cowboys prevailed in a four-team NCAA regional played in Oklahoma City. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Brylie Ware (12) fields a ground ball during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Jensen Elliott (34) delivers a pitch and throws a complete game 5-1 win during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Jensen Elliott (34) delivers a pitch and throws a complete game 5-1 win during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Jensen Elliott (34) and Alix Garcia (42) both go for a fly ball during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Jensen Elliott (34) delivers a pitch and throws a complete game 5-1 win during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Nathan Wiles (35) delivers a pitch during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Jensen Elliott (34) delivers a pitch and throws a complete game 5-1 win during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Jensen Elliott (34) delivers a pitch and throws a complete game 5-1 win during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Nathan Wiles (35) delivers a pitch during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Skip Johnson during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Skip Johnson during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Brandon Zaragoza (4) gets the force out at second base during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State Cowboys Trevor Boone (33) plays off first base after reaching on a base hit during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners Brylie Ware (12) throws a runner out during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt interacts with fans during Bedlam baseball action between Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at ONEOK on May 10, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
