Two more Oklahoma State football players were added to watch list for national awards on Friday.
Last year’s Biletnikoff finalist Tylan Wallace made it on this year’s Biletnikoff watch list and center Johnny Wilson was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.
The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the nation's top receiver while the Rimington honors the nation's top center.
Wallace caught 86 receptions for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign last season. He is expected to have an even better year this season, which might earn him Biletnikoff finalist honors in back-to-back seasons.
Wilson started at center for 12 out of 13 games last year. He helped lead an offense that was ranked in the top 15 in scoring, passing, first downs and total offense.