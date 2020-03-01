Oklahoma State senior sprinter and Tulsa native Aaliyah Birmingham set two school records Saturday on the final day of the Big 12 indoor track championships in Ames, Iowa.
Birmingham, a standout at Central High School, was the runner-up in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.22 seconds, breaking her own school record she set at last year's conference meet. Her time is currently good for 11th-fastest in the NCAA.
In the 400 meters, she finished third (53.15), setting another new school mark.
“What I think sometimes goes unnoticed about Aaliyah is, I don’t know the last time I saw someone run the 60 meters and the 400 meters at the Big 12 meet,” sprints coach Giles McDonnell said in a news release. “She has that rare combination of being able to run 7.22 and then come back and run 53.15 in the 400 meters. I think that really shows the versatility she has as a sprinter. It shows that she can be an elite-level 400-meter runner.”
In the team standings, the Cowgirls finished in a tie for sixth place with Kansas, scoring 54 points. On the men’s side, the Pokes finished with 46 points in an eighth-place finish.