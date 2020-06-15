Related stories

From Mike Gundy's April teleconference:

Led by star running back Chuba Hubbard, several Oklahoma State football players took to Twitter to speak out against coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network shirt.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard posted on Twitter on Monday. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga retweeted Hubbard, saying, “I stand with him!” Former Cowboys Justice Hill and AJ Green echoed similar sentiments.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel also retweeted Hubbard along with the comment, “We Are More Than Athletes.”

Gundy, who was photographed wearing the shirt on an apparent fishing trip to Lake Texoma, referenced OAN during a memorable April media teleconference. The network is widely considered a far-right news source.

“I tell you what’s funny is, I was flipping through stations,” Gundy said. “I found one — I don’t even know if anybody knows about this — it’s called OAN. It’s One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news.

“There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just reported the news. And I’ve been watching them the last week, because they’re giving us the news and giving us more information, in my opinion. Some of the positives are coming out, so that was refreshing.”

In a video shared on Twitter last week, Hubbard said: “It’s time to bring change. Too many people have been silent. Too many people have been brushing it off. Black lives do matter and we will bring change together whether you are with us or not.”

OSU players began to return to campus two weeks ago, and at least three players have since tested positive for COVID-19: linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Ogbongbemiga and wide receiver Gabe Simpson. The third group of 35 players is scheduled to arrive Monday including most of the newcomers.

Tags

