The morning after headline-grabbing friction with his head coach, Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard did not regret the outcome of Monday’s controversy.
“I was never wrong for saying what I said,” Hubbard posted on Twitter. “I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on Twitter. That’s my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable either way. I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak!”
Hubbard, who threatened to boycott the team over Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network shirt, apologized in a short video posted on Twitter on Monday night for not confronting Gundy directly. He blasted Gundy on Twitter, calling his actions “insensitive” and “unacceptable.”
“I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I’m tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences,” Hubbard tweeted Tuesday. “I realize I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly.”
OAN, widely considered a far-right news source, has been criticized for its coverage of protests against racial injustice, with one of its anchors calling Black Lives Matter “a criminal organization.”
“I am a young black man that wants change,” Hubbard wrote in the Twitter post. “I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State. It’s that simple. Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working EVERYDAY to bring change to this organization and to the world. I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization.
“To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this.”
Gundy appeared with Hubbard in the video Monday night, saying: “In light of today’s tweet with the t-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society.
“We had a great meeting and it made me aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization and our culture even better than what it is here at Oklahoma State. I’m looking forward to making some changes and it starts at the top with me. We’ve got good days ahead.”
