Oklahoma State's Carrie Eberle was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week, the conference announced Tuesday. Eberle appeared in two games at the Blazer Classic and tallied a 2-0 record. The right-hander posted a 0.00 ERA over 14 innings and gave up just two hits.
