Oklahoma State freshman Hailey Jones started the spring season with a career low Sunday in the first round of the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.
Jones had three birdies in recording a 2-under par 70, topping her previous career best by one stroke. She sits in a tie for fifth place, four strokes behind leaders Yurika Tanida of Michigan State and Renate Grimstad of Miami.
As a team, the Cowgirls shot a 5-over par 293, and are in 11th place with 36 holes left to play. Michigan State is atop the team leaderboard at 6-under par 282. Miami (287) is five shots back.
The third round is set for Monday and the final round on Tuesday.