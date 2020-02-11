Oklahoma State University redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week following the first week of the season, the league announced Tuesday.
In her first collegiate outing, Maxwell tossed a perfect game against Florida A&M. The perfect game is the seventh in Cowgirl history. Maxwell etched her name into the Big 12 record books in addition to earning Pitcher of the Week honors. The Friendswood, Texas, native became the first player in conference history to throw a perfect game in their collegiate debut.