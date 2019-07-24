For the first time since 2012, Oklahoma State will open the football season with a quarterback who has yet to throw a pass for the Cowboys.
Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown, who had 747 pass attempts as a starter for Hawaii, or the 2017 Mr. Texas Football in redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders will be the new face of the offense.
The starter will take over a passing offense that has ranked in the nation’s top 10 for the past four years. He also will lead a team looking to bounce back from a seven-win season after going 10-3 for three consecutive years.
“Oklahoma State is used to 10-win seasons, and last year we kind of disappointed the fans by not living up to our expectations,” wide receiver Tylan Wallace said last week at Big 12 Media Days. “I feel like that’s one thing we’ve really got to focus on.”
A lot is expected out of OSU offenses, but the quarterback won’t be forced to do it alone. The Cowboys have a few veterans protecting the quarterback, as three of the six returning offensive starters play on the offensive line. The OSU offense also has three returning players who have been named to national watch lists.
Redshirt senior Johnny Wilson, who started 12 games at center last year, enters this season on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy awarded to the best center in college football. He was the leader of a line that helped the Cowboys rank in the top 15 in scoring offense, total offense and first downs.
The line paved the way for 30 rushing touchdowns and a 4.8 yards per carry average, the best average for the Cowboys since the 2012 season. The Cowboys lost two-time first-team All-Big 12 running back Justice Hill to the NFL draft. Redshirt sophomore Chuba Hubbard showed he was capable of handling the load after Hill suffered an injury that kept him out the final four games of the season.
Hubbard averaged 106.3 yards a game and 5.4 per carry during that four-game stretch and was one of five finalists for the Cornish Trophy given to the top Canadian player. Hubbard was added to this year’s Doak Walker Award watch list for the nation’s top running back.
Hubbard will take some pressure off the starting quarterback if he can meet expectations. Another factor that makes life easier is throwing the ball to a receiver of Wallace’s caliber.
“Tylan Wallace can not only be good, he can be great,” OSU cornerback A.J. Green said. “He comes to work. He doesn’t take a day off in the weight room. He does everything with Rob Glass, on the field in practice. Tylan Wallace is just a workhorse.”
The junior is a receiver that any new quarterback would want on his roster. Wallace’s 86 receptions, 1,491 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns earned him first-team All-America honors. He was also one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top receiver and is on this year’s preseason watch list.
The quarterback will need to do his part in making the pieces jell, but he won’t be expected to win games on his own.
“We have a good supporting cast of guys that can catch the ball and make plays,” coach Mike Gundy said at media days. “We’ve got running backs that can make plays that make a difference. … The guy who can distribute the ball effectively and cannot turn it over is the guy that’s going to play quarterback.”