Oklahoma State’s Kim Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
A junior defender for the Cowgirls, Rodriguez played all 180 minutes in helping OSU post shutout wins over Central Arkansas and Saint Louis and remain unbeaten with a 4-0-1 mark. She recorded three assists on the weekend to bring her season total to four, which ranks second in the Big 12.
Rodriguez had a pair of assists in Friday’s win over UCA, recording those on OSU’s first and third goals in the match. On Sunday, she collected an assist on a corner kick on the Cowgirls’ initial goal against Saint Louis.