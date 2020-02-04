Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday morning following a perfect dual weekend at home. The Stilwell graduate is the first OSU wrestler this season to win the award.
Sheets tallied seven dual points for the Pokes, the first four coming against South Dakota State. The redshirt sophomore picked up his fifth major decision of the year in an 11-3 bout with Peyton Smith. The Cowboy racked up three takedowns in the third period and picked up the riding time point to seal the major.
His most impressive win of the weekend came over No. 11 Jarrett Jacques of Missouri on Sunday afternoon. Down three late in the third, Sheets escaped, notched a takedown and rode out the period to erase the Tiger’s riding time and send the bout to overtime. After a scoreless minute in sudden victory, Jacques scored an escape. Sheets countered with an escape of his own before adding a takedown to win the bout 8-6 in the first tiebreaker.