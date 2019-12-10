STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State All-American Taylor Somers has been named the Big 12 women’s cross country Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, alongside Cailie Logue of Iowa State.
Nominees for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award must be a junior or senior, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.20, participate in at least 20% of the team’s scheduled competitions.
Somers, a junior psychology major, boasts a 4.00 GPA. She led the Cowgirls to the second Big team championship in program history this season, placing second individually to earn All-Big 12 honors.
In the NCAA Midwest Regional held in Stillwater, Somers cruised to a second-place finish to qualify for the NCAA Championships. At nationals in Terre Haute, Indiana, she placed 18th to earn All-America honors.
Somers has earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in track and field last spring.