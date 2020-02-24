Oklahoma State’s Caeden Trenkle is the co-Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week.
A freshman outfielder, Trenkle shares the honor with Kansas junior pitcher Everhett Hazelwood.
Trenkle had a huge weekend at the plate to lead the Cowboys to a series sweep of UT Rio Grande Valley. He recorded multiple hits in all three games and was 7-for-10 at the plate with two home runs, two triples and a team-high six RBIs.
Trenkle homered in each of the final two games of the series, delivering his first-career round tripper on Saturday before going 2-for-2 at the plate in the finale with a home run, triple, walk, stolen base and four RBIs.
The No. 23 Cowboys (5-2) face Little Rock (6-2) in 4 p.m. games Tuesday and Wednesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.