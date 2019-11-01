According to media reports, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace has a serious knee injury that could end his 2019 season.
Since Wednesday night, it had been rumored Wallace sustained a non-contact knee injury. The Oklahoman indicated Friday the junior wide receiver had sustained a serious and presumably season-ending injury.
While no university source has provided confirmation of any injury, an OSU figure told the Tulsa World that Wallace has conveyed to friends he did, in fact, sustain a serious knee injury.
If Wallace is injured, his 2020 plan probably would not be announced until December. As a third-year junior from Fort Worth, Texas, he has two options: stay at OSU for a senior season, or make himself available for the NFL draft.
In a Big 12 contest scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater, the Cowboys clash with TCU. There likely will be no Wallace update provided by OSU before the game, so his status won’t be known absolutely until players are on the Boone Pickens Stadium turf for pregame warm-ups.
Last week, while TCU was a 37-27 winner over Texas, Wallace scored the first touchdown in a 34-27 Cowboy victory at Iowa State.
With 53 catches, 903 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Wallace is by far the most frequently targeted OSU pass-catcher. Since the start of the 2018 season – with 139 receptions for 2,394 yards – he has been the most productive of all major-college receivers. At the end of the 2018 season, he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top wide receiver in the nation.
If Wallace is injured and out of the lineup Saturday and beyond, it could qualify as the most impactful Oklahoma State injury since 2015, when quarterback Mason Rudolph sustained a foot injury during a loss to Baylor. Before that injury, OSU was 10-0 and ranked No. 4 nationally. After Rudolph was hurt, the Cowboys were 0-3.
Running back Justice Hill was injured during the 2018 season, but the Cowboys run game was sustained as his backup – Chuba Hubbard — emerged.
Dillon Stoner, a senior from Jenks, is this season’s No. 2 OSU receiver with 25 catches. No other Cowboy has more than 14 receptions.
During the first period at Iowa State last week, Wallace collected a Spencer Sanders pass 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage. He was hit almost immediately by two Cyclone defenders, who fell to the grass as he bolted downfield.
At the Cyclone 25, Iowa State cornerback Anthony Johnson failed on an attempt to shove Wallace out of bounds. At the 5, safety Lawrence White tried the same thing. Wallace resisted Johnson and White with upper-body strength while sustaining straight-line momentum with his legs, and he rolled into the end zone for the 71-yard touchdown.
It was the type of play made on a regular basis by OSU star Dez Bryant in 2007-09, and there is the chance it was Wallace’s final TD in an Oklahoma State uniform.
If Wallace has reached the finish line of his college career, he would rank No. 9 on OSU’s career-receptions list with 146. He would be sixth in receiving yards with 2,512 and tied for sixth in TD catches with 20.