Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray earned honorable mention to the Associated Press women’s basketball All-America team Thursday.
Gray, who received honorable mention WBCA honors a year ago, is the seventh player in program history to be honored by the AP. She joins Andrea Riley (2008, 2009, 2010), Tiffany Bias (2013, 2014), Toni Young (2013), Brittney Martin (2016), Loryn Goodwin (2018) and Kaylee Jensen (2018).
The honor adds to an impressive list of accomplishments this season for the junior from Argyle, Texas. Earlier this month, Gray earned third-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and with it became just the second Cowgirl to earn both athletic and academic All-America status, joining Jensen.
For the second consecutive season, Gray was unanimously selected as a first-team all-league selection. She was one of just three players to be chosen unanimously.
Additionally, Gray was named one of 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, a member of the Naismith Award Watch List and the Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List. She was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 27 and to the NCAA.com Starting Five that week as well.
For the second year in a row, Gray ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring (19.3 ppg), which was 22nd nationally.
Among Big 12 players, she finished second in minutes played (37.6 mpg), third in free-throw percentage (84.1%), fifth in assist-turnover ratio (1.7), ninth in assists at 3.7 per game, 13th in steals (1.6 spg), 15th in field-goal percentage (36.3%) and 15th in blocked shots (0.8 bpg).