For the second time this season, Oklahoma State’s Grace Yochum has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Yochum helped the Cowgirls extend their winning streak to five last week as OSU posted road wins at West Virginia and Iowa State to move to the top of the Big 12 standings. The sophomore had four goals and was credited with the game winner in each match, and all six of her shots were on goal.
After tallying OSU’s second goal in a 2-1 victory at WVU that gave the Cowgirls their first-ever win against the Mountaineers, Yochum had a historic day in Ames.
With three goals against Iowa State, Yochum became just the 12th player in OSU history to record a hat trick as she led the Cowgirls to a 3-0 win. It marked the fourth-straight match in which Yochum has scored a goal and was the third time this season she has posted multiple goals in a game.
Yochum’s team-leading 11 goals are the most ever by a Cowgirl sophomore and the most by an OSU player in a season since 2013.