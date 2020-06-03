Oklahoma State senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth announced Wednesday on Twitter the school has had three athletes test positive for COVID-19.
“OSU athletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs,” Klintworth tweeted. “Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues.”
OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuesday on Twitter he had tested positive for COVID-19. Ogbongbemiga said he tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa against police brutality toward people of color.
“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ogbongbemiga tweeted. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”
On Monday, Oklahoma State released a plan put together by the school’s medical task force for bringing football players back to Stillwater. All football personnel were to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as they arrived on campus. OSU has outlined its protocol for students whose tests come back positive.
“If a student-athlete, coach or support staff member test positive for COVID-19, they will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment for the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants,” OSU said in its release.
OSU has created separate housing that will be used to quarantine student-athletes who test positive. OSU football says it plans to follow the contact tracing guidelines provided by local and state health departments and the university.
The Tulsa Health Department said it has been contacting those deemed at risk for exposure among Tulsa County residents. Anyone with concerns about their risk of exposure can contact the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355. Testing guidance is located at tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
“The Tulsa Health Department respects those exercising their right for peaceful assembly,” officials said in a statement after the tweet. “Crowds and large gatherings can be a conduit for the transmission of COVID-19, which is spreading in our community. All residents are encouraged to exercise their right to gather and protest safely, which includes wearing a cloth face covering to protect those around you, use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not readily available, practice social distancing, and avoid touching your face. We want to encourage residents to use their voice, but do so safely.”
Free COVID-19 tests with no appointment will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 Friday at Greater Union Baptist Church, 955 E. 36th St. North, the Tulsa Health Department announced Wednesday.