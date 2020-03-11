KANSAS CITY — Oklahoma State basketball signee Cade Cunningham was named the 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Cunningham, a 2020 McDonald's All-American, is the first OSU signee to earn the award. He is ranked the No. 1 player in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals and is also the top-ranked player on the USA Today Chosen 25. Cunningham is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The five-star athlete is expected to be the highest-rated prospect to ever compete in an OSU uniform next season and is currently leading an undefeated Montverde Academy team. Cunningham headlines an OSU 2020 recruiting class that is ranked No. 6 by Rivals and No. 8 by ESPN. Top-100 guard Rondel Walker and power forward Montreal Pena are also members of the OSU 2020 recruiting class.
The Cowboys (17-14) ended the regular season by winning seven of their last 10 games. OSU is seeded No. 8 in the Big 12 Tournament and face No. 9-seeded Iowa State at the Sprint Center in Kansas City at 6 p.m Wednesday.