...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY WITH SIGNIFICANT
TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ALONG THE I-44 CORRIDOR...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...PERIODIC LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE
THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING HOURS. THE SNOW MAY
BE HEAVY AT TIMES LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY
AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES
CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY
FORECAST ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...THROUGH MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE,
ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE EVENING
COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY
THROUGH THE DAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
&&
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy walks the field against Kansas before a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 16, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State added three players to its signing class on Wednesday. All three of them were rated as three-star prospects by 247Sports.
Linebacker Lamont Bishop, quarterback Ethan Bullock and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad were the three new OSU signees.
Bishop and Bullock are coming to Stillwater after spending time and junior colleges. Bishop played at Iowa Central Community College and Bullock is coming from City College of San Francisco.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said Wednesday that signing JUCO players is helpful because the Cowboys need to replace what they lost after last season.
“We need some guys to come in and compete at the linebacker spot with the departure of Kevin Henry,” Gundy said. “And then with the departure of Dru Brown, we need the same thing at the quarterback position.”
Henry entered the transfer portal in January and is now at Tulane. Brown spent two years in Stillwater after transferring from Hawaii. He backed up starting quarterback Spencer Sanders last year and started in three games before ending his college career.
The Cowboys had 18 prospects sign their National Letters of Intent during the early signing day period in December.
Oklahoma State signed its only four-star prospect when quarterback Shane Illingworth from Norco (California) High School signed with the Cowboys during the early signing period. Bullock, who was rated by 247Sports as the second-best pro style junior college quarterback in the 2020 class, already has college experience and could play a similar role that Brown played last season.
“He’s got good size, he’s been successful,” Gundy said of Bullock. “He comes from a junior college that’s had lots of quarterbacks. They speak very highly of him. … We feel like he’s a good addition to our program.”
Muhammad signed with the Cowboys out of DeSoto (Texas) High School. He committed to OSU in April 2018 but waited until February to sign.
“We felt really good about getting him on board,” Gundy said of Muhammad. “He fits the role of the corners that we look for. ... He has really good hips. He can run, he can compete, comes from a high school program that’s used to a lot of success and winning. We feel like he’s going to be a good player for us.”
Oklahoma State now has 21 signees in the 2020 class, not including the two transfers from Arkansas and West Virginia. Defensive end Collin Clay transferred to Stillwater from Arkansas as did offensive lineman Josh Sills who transferred from West Virginia.
