Oklahoma State’s Olyvia Dowell earned Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Week honors following her performance on the opening weekend of the 2019 season.
Dowell contributed to each of OSU’s goals in its 3-0 season opening win at Lamar as she recorded a goal and two assists.
A midfielder from Longview, Texas, Dowell tallied an assist on the Cowgirls’ opening goal of the season before collecting her first collegiate goal to give OSU a 2-0 lead. She capped her night with an assist on the final goal of the match.
Dowell’s two assists tied for the second most among Big 12 players on opening weekend.