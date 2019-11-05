Five Cowgirls collected All-Big 12 Conference honors, and Colin Carmichael was named the league’s top coach for a record sixth time, the league announced Tuesday.
Earning All-Big 12 First Team honors for OSU were defender Kim Rodriguez, who was a unanimous selection, and midfielder Grace Yochum. Three Cowgirls were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team — defender Charmé Morgan, midfielder Jaci Jones and forward Olyvia Dowell. Dowell also earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Carmichael led an OSU team picked to finish seventh in the league in the preseason poll to the Big 12 regular season championship. The Cowgirls won the title with a 7-1-1 mark and are 15-1-3 overall and ranked No. 10 nationally entering the Big 12 Championship semifinals later this week.