The Oklahoma State softball team has bolstered its roster with the addition of Jordan Doggett from the University of Georgia. The senior joins the Cowgirls after three seasons that saw her start 135 games for the Southeastern Conference team.
Doggett slashed .360/.448/.560 in the shortened 2020 season. She finished the season with two home runs, three triples, 18 runs batted in and 11 walks.
“I’m so excited to be able to finish my last year with this program and the Cowgirls,” Doggett said in a news release from OSU.
Before the 2020 season, Doggett was a career .282 hitter with three home runs, 16 doubles and 45 RBIs.