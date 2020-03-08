Oklahoma State extended its winning streak to 11 games Sunday with an 11-0 win over Missouri State in the final game of the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater.
Kelly Maxwell pitched a no-hitter for OSU (18-5). The redshirt freshman struck out eight and walked two in picking up her sixth win of the season. It was her second no-hitter of the season, the other a perfect game in her collegiate debut.
Alysen Febrey and Kiley Naomi homered for the Cowgirls, with Febrey's first-inning blast her fourth home run of the weekend. Leading 5-0 after three innings, OSU tacked on six runs in the fourth.
The Cowgirls play host to Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.