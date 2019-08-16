STILLWATER -- The Oklahoma State softball fall schedule is highlighted by two homestands that include visits from Wichita State and Tulsa.
OSU opens with three games at Cowgirl Stadium, starting with Wichita State on Sept. 29, followed by Tulsa on Oct. 4 and a matchup against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Oct. 9.
OSU FALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 29: Wichita State, 3 p.m.
Oct. 4: Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: USAO, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: at North Texas, 3 p.m.
Oct. 13: Midwestern State, 2 p.m.
Oct. 16: Cowley College, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Seminole State, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: Butler Community College, 5:30 p.m.