Oklahoma State’s Etienne Donnet and Lisa Marie Rioux have been named Week 7’s Big 12 Tennis Players of the Week after earning a pair of ranked team wins, the conference announced Tuesday.
Donnet was instrumental in OSU’s upset of No. 4 Michigan, clinching the final match point for the Cowboys in a 4-0 sweep. He defeated Nick Beaty in straight sets after securing a doubles victory alongside partner Dominik Kellovsky to move OSU to 8-2 on the season. This is Donnet’s first career Big 12 honor.
Rioux took down No. 42 Mia Horvit of 30th-ranked South Carolina in her only singles action of the week and tallied another ranked win in doubles against the Gamecocks’ No. 56 Davies/Horvit to lead the Cowgirls to a 4-2 team victory. This is her second career weekly award and first of this season.