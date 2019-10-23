Three Oklahoma State takeaways from Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday:
Boone twins impress
Coach Mike Boynton’s highly regarded freshman class includes Memorial twins Keylan and Kalib Boone. Any chance either might redshirt this season?
“There was a thought at one point, but they’ve been really impressive in practice,” Boynton said. “As I sit here today, I don’t think so. We’re still, technically, 2 ½ weeks from starting. We’ll see. But barring some injury, I don’t see that happening right now.”
Asked about the twins’ transition to the demands of his program, Boynton said: “Early on it hit Kalib really, really hard. I wasn’t sure, not that he wouldn’t make it to the season, but that we wouldn’t make it through the summer without having a conversation about redshirting. Weight issues, physicality, demands on his body. But he’s been really good through three weeks of practice.
“I actually thought Keylan would struggle more than he has. He’s actually taken very well to gaining weight. He’s over 200 pounds. He’s 206 now. And he’s got a versatile package of skills that I think will really help our team this year.”
More Yor?
Center Yor Anei made his mark on defense as a freshman last year, when he tied OSU’s single-season record with 85 blocked shots to finish seventh nationally.
Anei also scored 20 points at TCU in February, leaving some to suspect he can make an offensive impact, as well.
“I’ve been working on my post moves a lot,” he said. “Mainly getting to a consistent sweet spot every time, and then reversing to a jump hook.”
Summer with Bruce
Guard Isaac Likekele played on the USA Basketball FIBA U19 World Cup team over the summer, winning gold for Kansas State coach Bruce Weber.
“He helped me learn about the game of basketball,” Likekele said of Weber. “He helped my game grow from a mental aspect, seeing things ahead of time. Learning a different perspective from a different coach opens your mind to a different type of thinking.”
Likekele averaged 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the tournament.