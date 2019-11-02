STILLWATER — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard’s fourth 200-yard game of the season against TCU showed how not even the best defense in the Big 12 Conference can slow him down.
Hubbard rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to help the Cowboys beat TCU 34-27 in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. The Horned Frogs entered the game ranked No. 15 in the nation in run defense, averaging 103.7 rushing yards allowed per game. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) finished with 301 rushing yards in their first game without receiver Tylan Wallace, who OSU confirmed Saturday is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered earlier this week in practice.
“It was a fun game,” Hubbard said. “I was just saying it kind of just felt like we’re getting back to Cowboy football. Last year obviously was a rough year but I like this win. It felt good.”
Hubbard’s 92-yard touchdown run, that gave OSU a 24-17 lead with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter, is tied for the fourth-longest rushing play in school history. It’s the longest run allowed by the TCU (4-4, 2-3) defense since it allowed a 95-yard run during the 1993 season.
“When Chuba gets through there nobody can catch him,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “That makes him different than other players.”
Hubbard also broke for a 62-yard TD run to give the Cowboys a 31-17 lead with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter. He now has 1,604 yards in nine games, which is the most rushing yards by an OSU player in a single season during the Gundy era. He is already 49 yards ahead of Kendall Hunter, who was Gundy’s leading rusher before Hubbard with 1,555 yards in 2008.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders finished with 88 rushing yards on 19 attempts. He also finished with two touchdowns on 9-of-15 passing for 158 yards and an interception.
“He ran really well today,” Gundy said of Sanders. “He had some really good medium-sized, four, six, eight, 10-yard runs.”
Nearly 40 percent of Sanders’ completions before Saturday were to Wallace. Although Sanders’ 15 pass attempts were the fewest in a game for Oklahoma State since 2008, Dillon Stoner reminded fans Wallace isn’t the only receiver on the OSU roster who is capable of making plays.
The Cowboys’ first touchdown came on a 57-yard pass to Stoner, the former Jenks star, that gave OSU a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Stoner scored another touchdown on a 22-yard catch to give OSU a 17-3 lead with 13:10 left in the second quarter. Stoner finished with three catches for 93 yards. Stoner moved into Wallace’s slot after the injury.
“You’ve always got to be ready to play,” Stoner said. “ I hate that for Tylan. I would trade places with him in a heartbeat really but you know I knew it was my opportunity and I just watched his film as much as I could. I tried to learn as much as I could in a short amount of time and I was able to make a few plays today.”
The Cowboys slowed down for the rest of the second quarter after Stoners’ touchdown and let the Horned Frogs score 14 consecutive points to tie the game at 17 by halftime. OSU gained 176 yards in the first quarter while TCU gained 68 yards. The Cowboys were held to just 33 yards in the second quarter, and the Horned Frogs racked up 166 yards in the second period.
The Cowboys made a few defensive adjustments and forced three turnovers in the second half. The OSU defense had four takeaways with safety Kolby Harvell-Peel getting the first interception of the game in the first quarter.
Harvell-Peel finished with two interceptions, a fumble recovery, six tackles and two pass breakups after setting a school record of six pass breakups in the win at Iowa State last week.
His last two interceptions and the fumble recovery all came in the second half. Safety Jarrick Bernard also had an interception in the third quarter to give the OSU defense three interceptions in back-to-back games.
The Cowboys stopped TCU on six consecutive drives, including the three turnovers, to start the second half and help give OSU a 31-17 lead. TCU cut the lead to 31-24 with 7:11 remaining but Matt Ammendola’s 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left gave the Cowboy enough cushion to hold on for the win.
“We were a disciplined team,” Gundy said. “We were plus three in turnovers and we didn’t give up big plays for touchdowns. That’s really been the key for most teams in this team this year, particularly us.”