Sofia Blanco, a member of the Oklahoma State women’s tennis team, has been nominated by the Big 12 Conference as a candidate for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
“Sofia is a tremendous example of someone who maximized her potential using the resources available to her and accomplished great things both on and off the court,” OSU coach Chris Young said in a news release.
“I am extremely grateful for the way she has and will continue to represent OSU athletics.”
On the court, Blanco teamed with doubles partner Catherine Gulihur to advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA championship. The Cowgirls advanced to the NCAA super regionals as well during her final campaign. Blanco was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Most Improved Senior for the Central Region.
Academically, Blanco was tabbed as the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Elite 90 Award winner and was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-American. The Cordoba, Argentina native carried a 4.0 GPA in psychology, was named to the Academic All-Big 12 squad’s first team on three occasions and was selected as OSU’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. A total of 148 female student-athletes have been named candidates by conferences and independent schools.
The selection committee will choose the top 10 honorees in each division. From those 30 candidates, the top three in each division will be determined. The Committee on Women’s Athletics will then select the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year with the winner being announced at an October 20 ceremony in Indianapolis.