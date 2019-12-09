The Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Tal Light as its newest member in January.
Light spent just one season in a Cowboy uniform, earning multiple All-America honors in 1995. He is one of 25 players in OSU history to earn first-team All-America accolades as he received that status from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
A third baseman from Lumberton, Texas, who came to Stillwater after starring for two seasons at Seminole State, Light hit 26 home runs and recorded 104 RBIs while posting a .335 batting average in 63 games.
Following his junior season, Light was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the eighth round of the 1995 Major League Baseball Draft. He played five professional seasons, reaching as high as Double-A.
OSU fans can purchase tickets for the annual First Pitch Banquet, which will be held Jan. 25 at the Wes Watkins Center on the OSU campus. Tickets are limited, and will go on sale later this month.