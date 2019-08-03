STILLWATER — Oklahoma State receivers coach Kasey Dunn was given a significant raise, while new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson’s pay is $250,000 less than what his predecessor commanded last season.
The Tulsa World obtained the 2019 OSU football coaching salaries from the university.
As was written into the contract he signed before the 2018 season, head coach Mike Gundy has received a $125,000 raise. His current salary is $5.125 million.
Last year, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was the highest-paid assistant coach in program history at $800,000. Formerly the play-caller at Princeton, Gleeson was hired at OSU after Yurcich accepted a job offer from Ohio State.
At Oklahoma State, Gleeson’s salary is $550,000.
While second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles did not receive a pay increase, he is the highest-paid OSU assistant at $600,000.
New Cowboys offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, who was on Bill Snyder’s Kansas State staff in 2009-18, is the highest-paid position coach in OSU history. Dickey’s starting salary amounts to $500,000.
In his ninth season at OSU and as the longest-tenured of Gundy’s staff members, Dunn received a $140,000 raise and now makes $550,000. Dunn also was given the title of associate head coach.
Each year that Dunn remains on the Cowboys staff, he gets a stay bonus of $50,000.
“I needed to take care of Dunn so that everybody would quit trying to hire him,” Gundy explained Saturday. “I have to do what’s reasonable and to pay (assistants) what’s fair, but also not blow it out of the water.
“If you don’t stay in the market, you’re going to be playing musical chairs with coaches.”