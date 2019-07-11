It was announced on Thursday that Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team will play Syracuse to open the 2019 NIT Season Tip-Off on Nov. 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Ole Miss and Penn State will play at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and the OSU game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m., also on ESPN2. The third-place game will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS. The championship game will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Tickets for the NIT Season Tip-Off will go on sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. The two-day passes start at $55 and single-day passes start at $27.50.
The Cowboys return all five starters and one of the nation’s top-25 recruiting classes. This will be the third consecutive Big Apple showdown between OSU and Syracuse.