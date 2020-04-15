Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball coach Jim Littell announced the signings of Tali Notoa and Brittany Reeves with the Cowgirls on Wednesday.
A native of Brisbane, Australia, Notoa helped Ipswich Basketball Association win Queensland state championships in 2016 and 2017. In her most recent appearance with the state squad, the 5-foot-9 guard helped Queensland win a silver medal at the U20 Australian Championships in 2020, averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
“Tali is an athletic combo guard with the ability to shoot the three and score off the dribble. She makes good decisions and her length and athletic ability give her the tools to be a very good defender,” Littell said.
A 6-5 forward, Reeves was named to the 2020 WBCA Two-Year Coaches’ All-America squad and was tabbed as a second-team NJCAA All-American following her sophomore campaign at Independence (Kansas) Community College. The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference East Player of the Year, Reeves averaged 19.5 points, 15.3 rebounds per game and 1.6 assists per game.
The Macon, Georgia, native finished the year ranked 19th nationally in scoring and second in rebounds per game.
“We are excited to add Brittany and her skill set to our front line. She brings another proven scorer and rebounder to our program. With her strength, she has the ability to finish in traffic and she can also step out to 15 feet and stretch the defense,” Littell said.